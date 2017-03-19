Bulacan maximizes social media in fight vs HIV/AIDS

The provincial government of Bulacan, through its Public Health Office , maximizes the use of social media to promote health programs, raise awareness, and prevent the spread of Human Immunodeficiency Virus infection and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome . The PHO has tied up with Bulacan State University for #ThinkPositive which is a social media campaign that promotes HIV awareness to residents particularly the youth on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

