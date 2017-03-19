Bulacan maximizes social media in fight vs HIV/AIDS
The provincial government of Bulacan, through its Public Health Office , maximizes the use of social media to promote health programs, raise awareness, and prevent the spread of Human Immunodeficiency Virus infection and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome . The PHO has tied up with Bulacan State University for #ThinkPositive which is a social media campaign that promotes HIV awareness to residents particularly the youth on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|6 hr
|Chris
|14
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|18 hr
|Tracey
|2
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Thu
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC