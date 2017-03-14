Bulacan combats HIV/AIDS through soci...

Bulacan combats HIV/AIDS through social media

Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Provincial Government of Bulacan through the Provincial Public Health Office continues to raise awareness on Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome and thought of maximizing the social media to promote programs that will prevent further infections. Bulacan Governor Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado said the PPHO in partnership with the Bulacan State University created #ThinkPositive, a social media campaign that promotes HIV awareness to the citizens most especially the youth sector because they are the most active users of social media including Facebook, Instagram and twitter accounts among others.

