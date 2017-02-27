Briefing | Outline of budgeted projec...

Briefing | Outline of budgeted projects and programmes for the fiscal year

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The Budget Debate is going on, and an understanding of the Estimates of Expenditures is important for the country to move holistically towards development. Due to debt obligations arising from Jamaica's high debt burden, Jamaica has limited fiscal space but must make an effort to get the most from it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Feb 26 Bob 2,272
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 22 fancie 75
be believe in.your self Feb 22 fancie 1
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Feb 21 cpeter1313 15
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13) Feb 16 Mary 129
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC