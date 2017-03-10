Boasting about unprotected sex: Men t...

Boasting about unprotected sex: Men think condoms not "macho"

4 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Too many men feel it is not macho to have sex with a condom, and some are boasting about the number of women they can have unprotected sex with. And too often the females give in to pressure to have sex without a condom, especially if the man is the breadwinner.

