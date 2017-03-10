Boasting about unprotected sex: Men think condoms not "macho"
Too many men feel it is not macho to have sex with a condom, and some are boasting about the number of women they can have unprotected sex with. And too often the females give in to pressure to have sex without a condom, especially if the man is the breadwinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Mar 2
|JClx
|2,274
|be believe in.your self
|Mar 1
|Atguy
|2
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC