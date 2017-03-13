Bipartisan bill calls for statewide strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic

The number of new HIV infections in Minnesota - 300 annually - has remained stubbornly unchanged for the last 15 years, prompting a bipartisan group of state legislators to call for the first-ever statewide strategy to tackle the ongoing HIV epidemic and reduce infections to virtually zero. If approved, the legislation would require the state health department to submit a report to the Legislature next year that identifies how Minnesota can reduce new infections and provide care for the estimated 8,200 individuals living with HIV or AIDS in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.