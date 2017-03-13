Bipartisan bill calls for statewide strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic
The number of new HIV infections in Minnesota - 300 annually - has remained stubbornly unchanged for the last 15 years, prompting a bipartisan group of state legislators to call for the first-ever statewide strategy to tackle the ongoing HIV epidemic and reduce infections to virtually zero. If approved, the legislation would require the state health department to submit a report to the Legislature next year that identifies how Minnesota can reduce new infections and provide care for the estimated 8,200 individuals living with HIV or AIDS in the state.
