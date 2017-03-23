Biotech Premarket Movers: Insys, Ultr...

Biotech Premarket Movers: Insys, Ultragenyx, Alexion

Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of Insys Therapeutics rose 7.8% to $11.01 in premarket trading on Thursday on the heels of the Phoenix-based firm's announcement that the Drug Enforcement Agency has issued an interim final rule that would result in the company's Syndros being placed in Schedule II of the Controlled Substances Act. Syndros is a cannabinoid indicated in adults for the treatment of anorexia related to weight loss in patients with AIDS, and nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy in patients that have not responded adequately to conventional antiemetic treatments.

