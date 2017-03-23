Biotech Premarket Movers: Insys, Ultragenyx, Alexion
Shares of Insys Therapeutics rose 7.8% to $11.01 in premarket trading on Thursday on the heels of the Phoenix-based firm's announcement that the Drug Enforcement Agency has issued an interim final rule that would result in the company's Syndros being placed in Schedule II of the Controlled Substances Act. Syndros is a cannabinoid indicated in adults for the treatment of anorexia related to weight loss in patients with AIDS, and nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy in patients that have not responded adequately to conventional antiemetic treatments.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 18
|Tracey
|2
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
