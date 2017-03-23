Bali tourists who have had tattoos ur...

Bali tourists who have had tattoos urged to have HIV tests

Indonesia has launched an investigation on the resort island of Bali after an Australian man is believed to have been infected with HIV while getting a tattoo. Gede Putra Suteja, head of the Badung district health agency in the Kuta area, said there was a strong possibility the tourist contracted the virus while at a tattoo parlour, accorsing to the Daily Mail .

