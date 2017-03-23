Bali tourists who have had tattoos urged to have HIV tests
Indonesia has launched an investigation on the resort island of Bali after an Australian man is believed to have been infected with HIV while getting a tattoo. Gede Putra Suteja, head of the Badung district health agency in the Kuta area, said there was a strong possibility the tourist contracted the virus while at a tattoo parlour, accorsing to the Daily Mail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 18
|Tracey
|2
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC