Antenatal Screening in Europe: How to Avoid Mother-to-Child Transmission of Infections
This image shows transmission of infections with HIV, hepatitis B, syphilis or rubella from mother to child before and during birth as well as in infancy still occur across Europe. Courtesy of ECDC Transmission of infections with HIV, hepatitis B, syphilis or rubella from mother to child before and during birth as well as in infancy still occur across Europe, despite existing prevention methods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mon
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 18
|Tracey
|2
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC