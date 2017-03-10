Annual 5K walk brings awareness to HI...

Annual 5K walk brings awareness to HIV/AIDS in Dallas

16 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

The 5K Walk/Run raises money for education, resources and health care for individuals impacted and affected by HIV and AIDS. "[Zip codes] 75215 and 75210 still hold some of the most prevalent cases of HIV here in Dallas County," said Auntjuan Wiley, Chair and CEO of AIDS Walk South Dallas.

