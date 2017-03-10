An 18 Percent Decline In U.S. HIV Inc...

An 18 Percent Decline In U.S. HIV Incidence Over Six Years Is Not Enough

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: POZ

On February 14, 2017, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled new HIV incidence estimates for the United States from the years 2008 through 2014. Employing a recently developed method for estimating HIV incidence , CDC provided the first official updates of HIV incidence estimates in several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mon Stoppholocles 78
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mon Stoppholocles 1
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mon Marcavage s Trick 1
News Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07) Mon Vixenspring 55
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Mon Heaven27 17
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Mar 2 JClx 2,274
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC