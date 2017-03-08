AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) donates 700,000 condoms for free distribution
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has donated 700,000 condoms to the Jamaica Family Planning Association for free distribution islandwide. Caribbean Regional Director for AHF, Dr Kevin Harvey in a release said the AHF has been stressing the need to mainstream condom use to encourage persons to join the prevention efforts in the fight against HIV/ AIDS and other STIs by protecting themselves and their partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mar 6
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Mar 2
|JClx
|2,274
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC