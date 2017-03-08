AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) dona...

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) donates 700,000 condoms for free distribution

1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has donated 700,000 condoms to the Jamaica Family Planning Association for free distribution islandwide. Caribbean Regional Director for AHF, Dr Kevin Harvey in a release said the AHF has been stressing the need to mainstream condom use to encourage persons to join the prevention efforts in the fight against HIV/ AIDS and other STIs by protecting themselves and their partners.

