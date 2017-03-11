AIDS epidemic exhibit recalls '80s activism, future work Exhibit, programs emphasize AIDS awareness and healthy discussions about safe sex Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/life/wellness/2017/03/11/aids-epidemic-exhibit-recalls-80s-activism-future-work/98949204/ "Surviving and Thriving: AIDS, Politics and Culture" opens on Monday, March 13 at St. Cloud State University, and explores the rise of AIDS in the '80s and the evolving response to the epidemic over the last three decades. One of the supporting books available for check-out in coordination with the "Surviving and Thriving: AIDS, Politics and Culture" display at the Miller Center Library in St. Cloud.

