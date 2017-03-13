Ahmedabad: 13 HIV-positive kids apply in private schools under RTE
As many as 13 HIV-affected children have applied for admissions in unaided schools of the state under Right to Education Act this year. The number was recorded after the online submission of applications closed on Wednesday.
