AHF Files Lawsuit Against King County...

AHF Files Lawsuit Against King County Dept. of Health Over Flawed AIDS Funding Grant Process

AIDS Healthcare Foundation , the largest global AIDS organization and largest provider of HIV/AIDS care in the United States, has filed a lawsuit against the King County Department of Public Health over what AHF asserts is the flawed Request for Application grant application process and its subsequent award of Ryan White grants for HIV/AIDS care and services in Seattle.

