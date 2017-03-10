Adolescents urged to avoid casual sex
Ms Rosina Adorbor, the Kpone Katamanso District Director of Education, has advised pupils to shun negative peer influences that would lure them into engaging in casual sex. She urged adolescents to avoid pre-marital sex in order not to contract HIV and remember that "prevention is better than cure."
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Sat
|cholomeco
|3
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Sat
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC