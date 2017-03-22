Adhering to HIV Treatment During Initial Months Is Key
Adhering well to an antiretroviral regimen during the first few months after starting treatment for HIV raises the likelihood of maintaining viral suppression in the long run, aidsmap reports. Publishing their findings in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes, researchers from the prospective, multi-center French APROCO-COPILOTE study followed 891 people with HIV who started an ARV regimen with a first-generation protease inhibitor between 1997 and 1999.
