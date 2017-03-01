Adam Lambert Voted the Most Eligible Bachelor of 2017 by Out Magazine Readers
Adam recently attended the 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party which raises money for the foundation. On the red carpet, Lambert said that the fight against AIDS "still needs to go on."
