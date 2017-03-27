ACT's Garden of Reflection to honour lives lost to HIV
Canberra's long awaited AIDS Garden of Reflection will be opened at the National Arboretum on April 2. The garden will serve as a permanent memorial to the lives lost to HIV AIDS. The garden is the fruition of a massive five-year fundraising campaign.
