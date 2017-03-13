a oeArt Hearts Fashiona Shows Presented by AHF Raise HIV/AIDS Awareness During LA Fashion Week

a oeArt Hearts Fashiona Shows Present...

"Art Hearts Fashion" Shows Presented by AHF Raise HIV/AIDS Awareness During LA Fashion Week

As part of the Fall/Winter 2017 LA Fashion Week collection of shows, Art Hearts Fashion runway show events will be held March 14-17 th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel located at 9876 Wilshire Blvd . Founded by fashion designer and producer Erik Rosete in 2011, Art Hearts Fashion has become an important platform in the fashion industry, and its popularity has led to featured shows in both the Mercedes Benz New York City Fashion Week and Los Angeles Fashion Week.

