A look at the most notable HIV-relate...

A look at the most notable HIV-related studies presented at the 2017...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: POZ

The annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections brings together thousands of the brightest minds in HIV science for a riveting confab about myriad efforts to combat the virus. For this year's CROI, held February 13 to 16, the HIV research community descended upon the at times strangely sunny Seattle to share exciting information about, most notably, improved viral suppression rates, falling transmission rates and ever-more-advanced treatments for the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Fri GAYNARADA 16
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Thu Mexibay 16
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Thu JClx 2,274
be believe in.your self Mar 1 Atguy 2
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 22 fancie 75
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC