844 new HIV cases reported in January

THE Department of Health on Wednesday reported that more than 800 new cases of human immunodeficiency virus have been recorded last January. Based on the January 2017 HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines report, there were 844 new HIV cases reported in the said month.

