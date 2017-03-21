3 HIV Activists and 2 Lawmakers to Be Honored at AIDSWatch 2017

AIDSWatch gathers people with HIV on Capitol Hill to speak with their members of Congress on March 27 and 28. Members of the U.S. Congress are about to hear firsthand how HIV affects their constituents. That's because HIV-positive people and their allies are heading to Washington, DC, for AIDSWatch, an annual national HIV/AIDS advocacy event taking place Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 28 .

