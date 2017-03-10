10 times Elton John took no shit for being a gay man and fought for LGBT+ equality
As we all know, Kenneth Reginald Dwight, AKA Sir Elton Hercules John, has always been shy about expressing his opinions. Apart from, of course, the many, many times when he's spoke with a disarming voice the total truth about a whole variety of subjects, including HIV/Aids, and life as a gay man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Sat
|cholomeco
|3
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Sat
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC