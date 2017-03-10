10 'Around the World' Stories: Tanzania Closes HIV Centers, Trans ...

In this monthly look at news briefs from around the world - courtesy of Equal Eyes , a news source produced in collaboration with UNAIDS and the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS - two countries and the Church of England embrace marriage equality, a Barbados Archbishop makes the controversial claim that God loves everybody and Tanzania closes its HIV drop-in testing centers for "encouraging homosexuality" - but at least they're no longer planning to publish a list of gay people! released a new video explaining how to approach the LGBT community.

