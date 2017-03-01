1,000 Thai hospitals play clip to promote HIV zero discrimation
Up to 1,000 hospitals in Thailand are now showing a video clip to promote zero discrimination in healthcare settings. A survey of 1600 Thai healthcare workers showed that more than 60% of workers feared an HIV infection while performing routine tasks and 90% admitted to at least one stigmatizing attitude.
