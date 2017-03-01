1,000 Thai hospitals play clip to pro...

1,000 Thai hospitals play clip to promote HIV zero discrimation

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Up to 1,000 hospitals in Thailand are now showing a video clip to promote zero discrimination in healthcare settings. A survey of 1600 Thai healthcare workers showed that more than 60% of workers feared an HIV infection while performing routine tasks and 90% admitted to at least one stigmatizing attitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) 1 hr Mexibay 16
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 5 hr JClx 2,274
be believe in.your self Wed Atguy 2
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 22 fancie 75
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Feb 21 cpeter1313 15
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC