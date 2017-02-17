Why GlaxoSmithKline's 2017 Guidance I...

Why GlaxoSmithKline's 2017 Guidance Is Conservative

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Assuming that Advair will face competition from a substitutable generic in the US by mid-2017, GSK guided for flat to a slight decline in Core EPS at constant exchange rates. The stock is trading at a discount to five years average historical P/E vs. peers and some potential source of earnings upside is expected in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 2 hr cpeter1313 15
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign 15 hr Pat Robertson s F... 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sat Better 2,257
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 17 linamm6 74
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13) Feb 16 Mary 129
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Feb 16 johnnykalu 9
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,640 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC