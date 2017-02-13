What's next for these HIV web series?
An actor, educator and former crystal meth user, Christian Kiley mined his life to create the HIV series Unsure/Positive , which POZ readers voted as Best Web Series in the POZ Awards 2016 . Busy with the next season, Kiley tells POZ that new episodes will expand on lead character Kieran , including interactions with a larger mix of HIV-positive characters .
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
