Vietnam calls for new strategy to improve HIV treatment quality

Vietnam's Ministry of Health has called that a new strategy should be applied in HIV/AIDS prevention and control, with a focus on early treatment in HIV-positive cases, ambulatory treatment, and extending treatment services to jails and remote and poor areas. Nguyen Hoang Long, head of the Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, was quoted by Vietnam's state-run news agency VNA as saying that the strategy aims to improve the quality of HIV/AIDS treatment, in terms of service provision, quality improvement and management.

