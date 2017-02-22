Vietnam calls for new strategy to imp...

Vietnam calls for new strategy to improve HIV treatment quality

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam's Ministry of Health has called that a new strategy should be applied in HIV/AIDS prevention and control, with a focus on early treatment in HIV-positive cases, ambulatory treatment, and extending treatment services to jails and remote and poor areas. Nguyen Hoang Long, head of the Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, was quoted by Vietnam's state-run news agency VNA as saying that the strategy aims to improve the quality of HIV/AIDS treatment, in terms of service provision, quality improvement and management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 21 hr fancie 2,258
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Tue cpeter1313 15
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Mon Pat Robertson s F... 1
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 17 linamm6 74
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13) Feb 16 Mary 129
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Feb 16 johnnykalu 9
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC