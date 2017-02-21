UP asks Centre to revive HIV counsellors training stopped since 2014
An evaluation of counselling services under the National Aids Control Programme has revealed that no refresher training for counsellors has taken place since April, 2014. There was no induction training for newly appointed counsellors either.
