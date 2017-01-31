UNMC Research Team Discovers Novel Pharmaceutic Action for HIV/AIDS
A research team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center has used a process they call LASER ART to discover an unexpected pathway to open cell storage areas for antiviral drugs. The discovery could revolutionize current treatments for HIV/AIDS by extending the actions of disease-combating medicines.
