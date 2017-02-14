Universal HIV testing could help Sask...

Universal HIV testing could help Saskatchewan reach 'zero cases,' advocates say

AIDS Saskatoon executive director Jason Mercredi said universal testing for HIV could help erase the stigma surrounding the disease. Those who work on the front lines of Saskatoon's fight against HIV and AIDS say they would welcome universal testing for the disease, but more supports need to be in place first.

