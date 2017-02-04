UNICEF release statement after negative reports on David Beckham's charity work
The allegations were revealed on Friday which included apparent quotes from David about his continued charity work with organisations including UNICEF, Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Malaria No More UK Leadership Council, as well as furious emails sent to his reps discussing disappointment after being overlooked for a knighthood from the British monarchy. In the statement UNICEF said that they are 'extremely proud' of the work he has done with them and the 7 Fund, which David personally helped to set up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|paloma
|194
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|James
|174
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Moha-
|200
|Possible hiv risk and possible symptoms. Help
|Sat
|AnonymousWorried17
|1
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Sat
|kiptoo
|10
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Barbs
|2,240
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Coco
|65
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC