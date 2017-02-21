Understanding How HIV Evades the Immu...

Understanding How HIV Evades the Immune System

10 hrs ago Read more: Infection Control Today

This is a stylized illustration of a peptide epitope extending from the N-terminal end of the HLA-I binding groove. Courtesy of Imaging CoE Researchers from Monash University in Australia and Cardiff University in the UK have come a step further in understanding how the human immunodeficiency virus evades the immune system.

