UNAIDS wants Museveni to champion AIDS fight

12 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

President Museveni and Dr. Sidibe discussed a wide range of issues on HIV/AIDS focusing on the possible ways of eliminating HIV/AIDS and how to suppress the virus. wants President Yoweri Museveni to become a champion in the fight against HIV/AIDS world-wide, saying the world needs to eliminate HIV/AIDS and suppress the virus.

