UNAIDS wants Museveni to champion AIDS fight
President Museveni and Dr. Sidibe discussed a wide range of issues on HIV/AIDS focusing on the possible ways of eliminating HIV/AIDS and how to suppress the virus. wants President Yoweri Museveni to become a champion in the fight against HIV/AIDS world-wide, saying the world needs to eliminate HIV/AIDS and suppress the virus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|41 min
|Whiteboy
|64
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|derick
|191
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Latoya
|2,233
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Xxx
|167
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|9
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC