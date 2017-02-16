Treatment or watchful waiting for cervical abnormalities in women with HIV?
Close monitoring of earlier-stage cervical abnormalities may be preferable to treatment for many women with HIV, a US study suggests. The findings, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle on Tuesday, show that CIN-2 regressed in over three-quarters of women taking antiretroviral therapy , without the need for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aidsmap.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Phashy
|72
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|Mary
|200
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|Mary
|2,253
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|Mary
|129
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|19 hr
|cpeter1313
|13
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|johnnykalu
|9
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Wed
|Imprtnrd
|11
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC