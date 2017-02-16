Treatment or watchful waiting for cer...

Treatment or watchful waiting for cervical abnormalities in women with HIV?

Read more: Aidsmap

Close monitoring of earlier-stage cervical abnormalities may be preferable to treatment for many women with HIV, a US study suggests. The findings, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle on Tuesday, show that CIN-2 regressed in over three-quarters of women taking antiretroviral therapy , without the need for treatment.

Chicago, IL

