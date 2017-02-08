Treating HIV Before Rather Than After...

Treating HIV Before Rather Than After Conception Is Associated With Risks

Read more: POZ

A review of numerous studies of pregnant women with HIV has found that there are higher risks of various negative pregnancy outcomes associated with starting antiretroviral treatment before rather than after conception. Such findings cannot establish, however, whether preconception treatment of HIV contributes to a raised risk of such outcomes as preterm birth or low birth weight.

