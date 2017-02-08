Treating HIV Before Rather Than After Conception Is Associated With Risks
A review of numerous studies of pregnant women with HIV has found that there are higher risks of various negative pregnancy outcomes associated with starting antiretroviral treatment before rather than after conception. Such findings cannot establish, however, whether preconception treatment of HIV contributes to a raised risk of such outcomes as preterm birth or low birth weight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|32 min
|Rainbow Kid
|8
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|shosho
|142
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Rosy
|68
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Rosy
|2,245
|italian gay need love
|Wed
|italiangay
|1
|The theme is "I Am My Brother's and Sister's Ke...
|Tue
|Drilling for the ...
|4
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Tue
|LDee
|175
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC