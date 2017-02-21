Toronto Public Health concerned new anti-HIV drug could contribute to spread of other STDs
PrEP, sold under the brand name Truvada, is an effective HIV-prevention drug if taken daily, but it doesn't protect against other sexually transmitted diseases and is not meant to replace the use of condoms, health officials say. Researchers call it a miracle drug: one blue pill, taken every day, that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by almost 90 per cent.
hiv anonymous chat room
|Thu
|fancie
|2,262
looking for a partner
|Wed
|fancie
|75
be believe in.your self
|Wed
|fancie
|1
Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-international
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
free hiv support chat rooms
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
