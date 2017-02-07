The theme is "I Am My Brother's and Sister's Keeper: Fight HIV/AIDS."
Tuesday, February 7, marks National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2017 . Organized by the NBHAAD Strategic Leadership Council, the day aims at getting the public educated, tested, involved and treated.
#1 3 hrs ago
The CIA created HIV as a biological weapon, it spread it in pro SU African nations. Obama helped with keeping the lid on the truth. Now Obama is kite sailing with a pale skin billionaire.
Since: Aug 14
557
Location hidden
#2 2 hrs ago
Scientists identified a type of chimpanzee in West Africa as the source of HIV infection in humans. They believe that the chimpanzee version of the immunodeficiency virus (called simian immunodeficiency virus or SIV) most likely was transmitted to humans and mutated into HIV when humans hunted these chimpanzees for meat and came into contact with their infected blood. Over decades, the virus slowly spread across Africa and later into other parts of the world.
The earliest known case of infection with HIV-1 in a human was detected in a blood sample collected in 1959 from a man in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.(How he became infected is not known.) Genetic analysis of this blood sample suggested that HIV-1 may have stemmed from a single virus in the late 1940s or early 1950s.
http://www.theaidsinstitute.org/node/259
Pre-1980
It is widely believed that HIV originated in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo around 1920 when HIV crossed species from chimpanzees to humans. Up until the 1980s, we do not know how many people developed HIV or AIDS. HIV was unknown and transmission was not accompanied by noticeable signs or symptoms.
While sporadic cases of AIDS were documented prior to 1970, available data suggests that the current epidemic started in the mid- to late 1970s. By 1980, HIV may have already spread to five continents (North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia). In this period, between 100,000 and 300,000 people could have already been infected.1
http://www.avert.org/professionals/history-hi...
AIDS is caused by a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which was originated in non-human primates in Central and West Africa. While various sub-groups of the virus acquired human infectivity at different times, the global pandemic had its origins in the emergence of one specific strain Â– HIV-1 subgroup M Â– in LÃ©opoldville in the Belgian Congo (now Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) in the 1920s.[1]
Two types of HIV exist: HIV-1 and HIV-2. HIV-1 is more virulent, is more easily transmitted and is the cause of the vast majority of HIV infections globally.[2] The pandemic strain of HIV-1 is closely related to a virus found in chimpanzees of the subspecies Pan troglodytes troglodytes, which live in the forests of the Central African nations of Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Republic of Congo (or Congo-Brazzaville), and Central African Republic. HIV-2 is less transmittable and is largely confined to West Africa, along with its closest relative, a virus of the sooty mangabey (Cercocebus atys atys), an Old World monkey inhabiting southern Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and western Ivory Coast.[2][3]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_HIV/...
United States
#3 37 min ago
How dare you post facts and blow holes in Lashontays coonspiracy theory?! You dam honky! It was White man in a lab, not black hunter with a monkey! Get wit de program!
