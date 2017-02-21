'The Promise' Film Proceeds to Be Donated to Nonprofits
Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale star in Terry George's drama, which recounts the Armenian Genocide in Turkey at the outset of World War I. Survival Pictures is making a promise: to donate all proceeds from the theatrical run of The Promise to nonprofit organizations, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation and other human rights and humanitarian groups.
