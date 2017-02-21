'The Promise' Film Proceeds to Be Don...

'The Promise' Film Proceeds to Be Donated to Nonprofits

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale star in Terry George's drama, which recounts the Armenian Genocide in Turkey at the outset of World War I. Survival Pictures is making a promise: to donate all proceeds from the theatrical run of The Promise to nonprofit organizations, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation and other human rights and humanitarian groups.

Chicago, IL

