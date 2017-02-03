The health care worker alleges he was removed from the job after disclosing his HIV status.

Flight paramedic Clint Moore secured a favorable settlement in his HIV-related discrimination lawsuit against his employer, Air Evac Lifeteam, according to a press release by Lambda Legal , an LGBT and HIV rights organization that represented Moore. Moore, who was hired as a flight paramedic in 2008 for the Missouri-based helicopter ambulance service, alleges that shortly after he was diagnosed with HIV in late 2013 he notified the company.

