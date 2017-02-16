The Dutch man was engaging in very high-risk sex and adhering well to the daily Truvada regimen.
A Dutch man has contracted a non-drug-resistant strain of HIV while, according to numerous sources of evidence, adhering well to the daily regimen of Truvada as pre-exposure prophylaxis . His case has puzzled experts because the only two cases of PrEP failure documented thus far, both reported within the past year, involved rare drug-resistant strains of the virus that apparently evaded the two drugs in Truvada.
