the 24 Hour Plays Benefit to Honor Artist and Activist Spencer Cox

On Monday, February 20th at 8 pm at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City, Bennington College, in association with The 24 Hour Plays, will present The 24 Hour Plays: A Bennington Tribute to Spencer Cox. This one night-only event will take place at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre and will bring together Bennington College alumni and friends-including Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Obie winners and nominees-to write, cast, rehearse, and present six one-act plays within a 24-hour period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.