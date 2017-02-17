the 24 Hour Plays Benefit to Honor Ar...

the 24 Hour Plays Benefit to Honor Artist and Activist Spencer Cox

On Monday, February 20th at 8 pm at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City, Bennington College, in association with The 24 Hour Plays, will present The 24 Hour Plays: A Bennington Tribute to Spencer Cox. This one night-only event will take place at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre and will bring together Bennington College alumni and friends-including Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Obie winners and nominees-to write, cast, rehearse, and present six one-act plays within a 24-hour period.

Chicago, IL

