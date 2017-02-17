the 24 Hour Plays Benefit to Honor Artist and Activist Spencer Cox
On Monday, February 20th at 8 pm at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City, Bennington College, in association with The 24 Hour Plays, will present The 24 Hour Plays: A Bennington Tribute to Spencer Cox. This one night-only event will take place at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre and will bring together Bennington College alumni and friends-including Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Obie winners and nominees-to write, cast, rehearse, and present six one-act plays within a 24-hour period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Better
|2,257
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|linamm6
|74
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 16
|cpeter1313
|13
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|johnnykalu
|9
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 15
|Imprtnrd
|11
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC