Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett of 'Empire' Partner With MAC to Raise HIV/AIDS Awareness
It's a Monday evening at Chicago's Howard Brown Health, which provides health services to the LGBTQ community, and Empire 's Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett have come to hang with people at the center. While here, they're talking to Teen Vogue about their new partnership with the MAC AIDS Fund - an initiative in which the money from all sales of the cosmetic brand's Viva Glam Lipstick and Lipglass goes to programs that help fight against HIV and AIDS - and why they're so passionate about bringing awareness to the condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Thu
|fancie
|2,262
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|be believe in.your self
|Feb 22
|fancie
|1
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC