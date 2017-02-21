Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett ...

Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett of 'Empire' Partner With MAC to Raise HIV/AIDS Awareness

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Teen Vogue

It's a Monday evening at Chicago's Howard Brown Health, which provides health services to the LGBTQ community, and Empire 's Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett have come to hang with people at the center. While here, they're talking to Teen Vogue about their new partnership with the MAC AIDS Fund - an initiative in which the money from all sales of the cosmetic brand's Viva Glam Lipstick and Lipglass goes to programs that help fight against HIV and AIDS - and why they're so passionate about bringing awareness to the condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Thu fancie 2,262
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 22 fancie 75
be believe in.your self Feb 22 fancie 1
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Feb 21 cpeter1313 15
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13) Feb 16 Mary 129
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC