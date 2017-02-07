Syracuse town hall meeting to focus on HIV prevention drug

The city will hold a town hall meeting Thursday to increase awareness of a drug that can prevent the spread of HIV. The meeting, hosted by the city's End the Epidemic Task Force, will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Atrium at City Hall Commons, 201 E. Washington St. The meeting will focus on PrEP, also known as Truvada, a drug that can reduce the risk of HIV infection in people at high risk of becoming infected by as much as 99 percent when taken daily.

