Study Confirms Key Therapeutic Advanc...

Study Confirms Key Therapeutic Advance for Children Living With HIV and Tuberculosis

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Infection Control Today

Landmark study proves that 'super-boosting' approach counters negative interaction between key HIV and TB drugs. Courtesy of Scholars & Gentlemen/DNDi The non-profit research and development organization Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative has released results of a study in South Africa that will make it easier for healthcare workers to treat children living with HIV who are co-infected with tuberculosis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 12 min toe tapper 10
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 5 hr Luos12345 2,251
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 6 hr eva 199
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) 12 hr jlo 125
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 12 Amatcha 70
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Feb 11 Rosy 7
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... Feb 10 Zeffro 9
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC