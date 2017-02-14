Study Confirms Key Therapeutic Advance for Children Living With HIV and Tuberculosis

Landmark study proves that 'super-boosting' approach counters negative interaction between key HIV and TB drugs. Courtesy of Scholars & Gentlemen/DNDi The non-profit research and development organization Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative has released results of a study in South Africa that will make it easier for healthcare workers to treat children living with HIV who are co-infected with tuberculosis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.