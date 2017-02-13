Student Health STI tests range from $18 to $220

Although Student Health may be the most convenient option for students who would like screening for sexually transmitted infections and testing for sexually transmitted diseases, the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers similar services to Student Health but at no cost to patients. Clare Ruday, a nurse at the health department who specializes in sexual health, said their free testing-only clinics can test for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B and C. The clinics are held Tuesday mornings from 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and Wednesday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. "The testing is free - most treatment is free, too," Ruday said.

