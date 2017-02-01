Status Seekers: Is picking sex partners of same HIV status the safe...
In the late '90s, having lived with HIV for more than a decade, Robert Brandon Sandor found himself, thanks to the protease revolution, suddenly looking at a longer life expectancy- - and looking for love. Like many other HIV positive men, Sandor prefers to date and have sex only with positive men, both because he wants emotional support from someone who understands the strain of life with HIV and because he desires to once again engage in unprotected sex.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|Latoya
|2,233
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|casey
|63
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Xxx
|167
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|johan
|190
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|9
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
