St. Paul & the Broken Bones to perform at Oscars viewing party for Elton John AIDS Foundation
The event, set for Feb. 26 at West Hollywood Park, will raise money for the foundation and feature a star-studded guest list that includes Beyonce, Beck, Quincy Jones, Katy Perry, Diana Krall and Elvis Costello, Michael Douglas, Tyler Perry, Tim Allen, Jared Leto, Jim Carrey, Rob Lowe, Zoe Saldana, Kevin Spacey, Denzel Washington, Britney Spears and more. "I am absolutely delighted to welcome St. Paul & the Broken Bones to EJAF's Academy Awards Viewing Party," John said in a prepared statement.
