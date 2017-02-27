Sir Elton John's AIDS Foundation Raises $7 Million on Oscar Night
Time does fly, but contributions keep accruing for the great work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Last night in West Hollywood, Sir Elton and his husband, David Furnish , held their 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
