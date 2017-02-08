Sex education for teen boys linked to higher dual contraceptive use

Young men who receive sex education before age 18 are more likely to use more than one type of contraceptive method during sex, such as a condom in addition to their female partner's hormonal birth control, according to a small U.S. study. "The dual method significantly decreases the chances of contracting a sexually transmitted infection or having an unplanned pregnancy," said lead author Nicole Jaramillo, a public health researcher at San Diego State University in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.