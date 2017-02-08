Sex education for teen boys linked to higher dual contraceptive use
Young men who receive sex education before age 18 are more likely to use more than one type of contraceptive method during sex, such as a condom in addition to their female partner's hormonal birth control, according to a small U.S. study. "The dual method significantly decreases the chances of contracting a sexually transmitted infection or having an unplanned pregnancy," said lead author Nicole Jaramillo, a public health researcher at San Diego State University in California.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|6 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|4
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|18 hr
|shosho
|142
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Rosy
|68
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|22 hr
|Rosy
|2,245
|italian gay need love
|23 hr
|italiangay
|1
|The theme is "I Am My Brother's and Sister's Ke...
|Tue
|Drilling for the ...
|4
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Tue
|LDee
|175
